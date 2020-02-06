TSRTC EU leaves JAC

Cracks were clearly visible in the once united Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee with TSRTC Employees Union exiting the JAC.

The TSRTC EU, which is an affiliate of the All India Trade Union Congress and National Federation of Indian Road Transport Workers, was instrumental in the trade union collective during the strike which began on October 5 last year. TSRTC EU general secretary K. Raji Reddy was a co-convener of the JAC. The other trade union was the Telangana Mazdoor Union whose Ashwathama Reddy served as the convener.

In a statement released to the media, TSRTC EU expressed regret that at a time when employees are continuing to face problems, the JAC has been been a mute spectator. It also stated that it is meaningless if the JAC does not react and find solutions to workers’ problems. This inaction, it said, was the reason for it to dissociate itself from the JAC.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Reddy said that the TSTRC EU would strive to work for the welfare of workers of the transport juggernaut separately.