TSRTC announces Dasara lucky draw with cash prizes worth ₹11 lakh

October 10, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

HYDERABAD

In a move that is likely to bring twice the smiles to passengers who travel by buses during Dasara, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced a lucky draw, with commuters standing a chance to win cash prizes worth a total of ₹11 lakhs.

According to a media release by the transport juggernaut, as many as 110 passengers, five men and five women from every TSRTC’s administrative region can take home ₹9,900 each.

TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar was quoted as saying that after the end of the journey, a passenger is required to write name and phone number on the back of the TSRTC ticket and drop it in drop boxes placed at bus stops.

The lucky draw will be held in the 11 regions. People who travel in TSRTC buses from October 21 to October 23, and October 28 to October 30 can participate in the lucky draw.