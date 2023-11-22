HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSPJA condemns attack on The Hindu photojournalist, demands invoking SC/ST Act 

November 22, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the attack on Nagara Gopal, The Hindu’s special news photographer, while on duty on Tuesday, the Telangana State Photojournalists Association (TSPJA) demanded that the police invoke provisions of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

TSPJA president Anumalla Gangadhar, general secretary K.N. Hari and others called on Mr. Gopal at the hospital and enquired about his condition. The association leaders, who made a representation of the issue to Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar, said, “Strict action must be taken against rowdy elements functioning under the guise of reporters.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.