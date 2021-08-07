TS records 569 new COVID cases

NIN to conduct sero surveillance in the State

Telangana recorded 569 fresh coronavirus infections and four fatalities on Saturday, taking the case tally to 6,48,957 and death toll to 3,823. While 1,05,201 samples were put to test, results of 1,414 were awaited.

Of the new infections, the highest of 82 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, followed by 64 in Karimnagar, 51 in Warangal Urban, 40 in Khammam and 39 in Nalgonda. No case was recorded in Jogulamba-Gadwal, and only one case was detected in Narayanpet.

From March last year till Saturday, a little over 2.27 crore samples had been examined. Of the total cases, 8,582 were active.

Meanwhile, scientists from National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have been permitted by Health department to conduct sero-surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 in districts in consultation with Director of Public Health.