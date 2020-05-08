TS BJP demands white paper on paddy procurement

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on demanded that the government come out with a white paper on procurement of paddy, cotton and other crops from the farmers. It was also wanted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to explain the dichotomy between the Centre and State on the COVID-19 testing and patients count.

Addressing a digital press conference on Friday, party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay accused the Chief Minister of fooling the people with his word-play and of uttering falsehoods in the official press conference about the farmers issues and about containment of the coronavirus.

“KCR has made his press conferences into a joke and says what he want to say without stating facts and browbeating those asking inconvenient questions. He lives in quarantine for a fortnight before facing the media so he is not aware of the people’s problems as he lives in a bubble created by himself,” charged Mr. Sanjay.

The BJP leader reiterated his party charge that the farmers are being put to much distress at the procurement centres across the districts and challenged him to inspect personally to understand their woes. “The Centre was informed 70 lakh tonnes is being procured but the CM claims it is one crore. Where is the State government’s role when it is the Union government which is behind the procurement, even for cotton? Can KCR indicate one scheme he has taken up without the Centre’s help?” he questioned.

Objecting to the language used by the CM in his press conference to criticise the Opposition, Mr. Sanjay said KCR wants to take credit when the going is good and wants to criticise the Centre when there are problems. Contrary to what the CM has been claiming, States like Punjab and Haryana have been doing a much better job on procurement, he claimed.

The Government should also come out with details on the extent of virus spread, patients, screening of primary and secondary contacts, testing and reasons for extending the lockdown if the cases are getting lesser, the party president said.