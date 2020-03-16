TS Assembly adjourned sine die

Telangana Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday evening after the appropriation bill was passed by the House.

As per the decision taken at the Business Advisory Council (BAC), the session was scheduled to continue till March 20. However, the Assembly session has been cut short as part of the temporary shut down of school, cinema halls and mass gatherings announced by the government to prevent the spread of corona virus.

During the session that continued for eight working days, the House met for 48 hours and 41 minutes. The Assembly passed six bills and took up two short discussion on ‘palle pragathi’ and corona virus. The fifth session of the Assembly commenced on March 6 and Budget for 2020-21 was presented on March 8.

The Speaker also read out a message from Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukendar Reddy that all the bills that were taken up and passed in the Assembly on March 15 were passed by the Council,too.

The State Assembly rushed the voting of demands for grants during a marathon session on Sunday that lasted for nearly 12 hours, during which over 25 demands were granted and over a dozen ministers replied to debate.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council too was adjourned sine die on Monday evening by Chairman G. Sukendar Reddy.