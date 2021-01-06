TS adds 417 cases to its COVID tally

Telangana recorded 417 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,88,410. While 43,318 people were examined, results of 471 were awaited. Two more patients died.
The new 417 cases include 82 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 34 from Rangareddy, 32 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 24 from Karimnagar. No case was recorded in Narayanpet, and only two were detected in Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad.
From March 2 to January 5, a total of 71,04,367 samples have been tested. Of the total 2.88 lakh cases, 4,982 were active while 2,81,872 have recovered and 1,556 have died.
