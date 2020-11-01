TS adds 1,416 cases to virus tally

Five deaths recorded; State has 18,241 active cases

Telangana recorded 1,416 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 2,40,048. While 41,675 people were examined, results of 887 were awaited. Five more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 1,416 cases include 279 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, 132 from Rangareddy, 112 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 82 from Nalgonda, 79 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and 74 each from Khammam and Karimnagar. The lowest of two cases were recorded from Narayanpet, while Nirmal had only seven fresh cases.

Of the 41,675 people tested on Saturday, 39,229 opted for government facilities and 2,446 got examined at private labs.

From March 2 to October 31, a total of 43,23,666 samples have been put to test and 2,40,048 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. At present, there are 18,241 active cases with 2,20,466 patients having been discharged and 1,341 having died pf the deadly virus.

At the 61 State government hospitals, there are 4,606 oxygen beds and 1,375 ICU beds as on Saturday. In the 227 private hospitals, 2,998 oxygen beds and 2,271 ICU beds were available for patients.