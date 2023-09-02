Truant monsoon jacks up energy consumption by 46% in June-Aug. period

September 02, 2023 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

With nearly 66% average rainfall deficit recorded in August in Telangana, both demand for power on the transmission system and energy consumption have shot up to unprecedented levels during the mid-monsoon period, as most of the rain-fed standing crops are facing severe moisture stress.

Although the overall average rainfall for the June-August period is 11% more than the normal (19% excess or deficit is considered as normal), as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) statistics, the long dry spell stretching over three weeks in different parts of the State has forced farmers to draw groundwater, wherever possible, to ensure proper growth of the standing crops.

As a result, the peak load of power on the transmission system has been hovering in the range of 14,000 megawatt (MW) to 15,000 MW for the last few days. The daily consumption of energy has been in the range of 260 million units (MU) to 280 MU.

Due to their inability to get the most economical hydel power generation to meet the demand due to lack of sufficient water in Krishna Basin projects, the utilities are forced to purchase power to some extent from the energy exchange.

“As about 95% of the 2,443 MW hydel generation capacity of the State is based on Krishna Basin projects, we are unable to take up hydel generation to its potential, as the major reservoirs have water only up to 45% of their capacity,” a senior official of the TS-Genco said. He explained that Genco could generate only 503 MU during the June-August period of this monsoon, against 1,893 MU generated during the same period last year.

Over all, the energy consumption during this June-August period was nearly 46% higher compared to the same period last year with the demand from agriculture sector increasing the consumption due to the prolonged dry spell, the official explained.

With the cultivation of paddy approaching the 60 lakh acres mark this Kharif season, energy consumption is likely to go up further, unless there is any respite from revival of rains. “Cotton, pulses, soybean, and maize to some extent are raised mostly as rain-fed crops in the State but the prolonged dry spell has led to severe moisture stress in different areas in the State,” a Mandal Agriculture Officer in Sangareddy district said.

The Met department has advised farmers to irrigate crops facing moisture stress such as cotton, maize, redgram and soybean, among others, if they have irrigation facility, since the dry spell is continuing for over three weeks in several districts.

Energy Consumption in Kharif (June-Aug Period) (in MU)

Month

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

June

6074.78

5310.32

5218.97

4611.42

4826.84

4332.77

July

6488.90

2473.12

3068.49

2701.22

2553.73

2404.13

August

7899.71

6260.30

6616.61

5709.17

6070.89

5784.07

Total

20463.39

14043.74

14904.07

13021.81

13451.46

12520.97

(MU – Million Units)

Energy consumption was 45.71% higher in the first three-month period of the Kharif season this year compared to last year

It’s 37.3% higher compared to the consumption during the period in 2021, which was highest since introduction of 24×7 free power to farm pump-sets

It’s for the first time, including in combined Andhra Pradesh, the intra-day peak load crossed 14,000 MW mark in August

The peak load on the transmission system was about 15,000 MW on Friday (September 1)

Only four occasions (days) in March this year the intra-day peak load crossed the 15,000 MW mark

Cultivation of Kharif crops crossed 116.91 lakh acres in Telangana as on August 31

Rainfall deficit compared to normal was 46% in June but 114.3% surplus in July. In August, the deficit was 65.4%

