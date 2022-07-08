TRS stages protests against domestic LPG price rise for 2nd day

Protests held across the State, TRS cadre urged to register protest on social media

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ranks led by its leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, staged protests against the hike in prices of domestic LPG cylinder at several places across the State on Friday. The party has also asked its supporters to take to social media platforms to register their protest against the cooking gas price increase.

A large number of women ranks of TRS led by Minister for Excise and Tourism V. Srinivas Goud staged a protest at Telangana Chowrasta in Mahabubnagar. Speaking at the protest he demanded that the Centre roll back the domestic LPG price as it was impacting a majority of household in the country. He stated that they would not hesitate to going to Delhi to stage a protest there against the LPG price hike.

The domestic LPG cylinder price had gone up from ₹450 eight years back to ₹1,100 now and the subsidy of ₹240 per cylinder was being withdrawn in phases and it existed only for the namesake now, Mr. Srinivas Goud said. The lives of poor and the middle class were burdened badly by the Centre with frequent hike in prices of diesel, petrol and LPG.

Daily wage earners and small time employees were being forced to spend at least 10% of their monthly earning on the gas cylinder and in case any Opposition party highlighted it the Centre was harassing the leaders of such parties with Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raids. From railways to energy sector, the Centre was trying to privatise everything, he alleged.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, Municipal chairpersons K. Narasimhulu, B. Laxmi Goud, Mahabubnagar Urban Development Authority chairman G. Venkanna and several others participated in the protest.

At Makthal in Narayanpet district, TRS supporters participated in the protest demonstration led by MLA C. Rammohan Reddy, at Narayanpet, MLA S. Rajender Reddy led the protest and demanded roll back of the LPG cylinder price hike. At Mahabubabad, MP. M. Kavitha led the protest staged against the hike in domestic cooking gas price and at Haliya, MLA Nomula Bhagath led the protest.