TRS retains Peddapalli seat

TRS candidate Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta has won from the Peddapalli reserved constituency by securing a majority of 95,182 votes against the Congress candidate Agam Chandrashekhar.

The TRS candidate polled 4,41,321 votes and the Congress candidate polled 3,46,141 votes. The BJP candidate S. Kumar secured only 92,606 votes and lost his deposit. The votes polled under NOTA were 8,971.

Venkatesh Netha, working as Deputy Commissioner in Prohibition and Excise Department had resigned his job and contested from Chennur Assembly segment on Congress party ticket in December 2018. He lost to TRS candidate Balka Suman.

Incidentally, he secured the TRS ticket from Peddapalli reserved constituency at the last minute when the party had denied the ticket to former MP and government advisor G Vivekanand.