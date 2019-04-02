TRS record shows it is anti-people: Brinda Karat

The record of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is anti-people and pro Bharatiya Janata Party and it is evident from its performance in the 16th Lok Sabha, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat said.

The TRS government supported policies like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, but did not participate in debates like farmer and adivasi issues, which proves it is anti-people, she told reporters before the public meeting for CPI (M) Nalgonda Lok Sabha candidate Mallu Laxmi here on Tuesday.

Responding to queries, whether TRS’ 16-seat victory would push its prospects in Delhi, and whether CPI(M) would support its ‘federal front’, she said she would not speculate, but added: “His (Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao) record with 16 MPs has been very very anti-people, and pro-BJP. Which policies did he support? Note bandi, GST and farmer suicides. We have to go on basis of policies.”

Ms. Karat said MPs from TRS either remained absent or were silent when issues concerning people was taken up in Parliament.

People’s issues

“MP from Nizamabad, Kavithaji, remained absent when farmers’ movement was taken up in Parliament. She didn’t appear for exam, took zero marks. Now hundreds of farmers are contesting there,” she pointed out. The MPs also did not protest when the Supreme Court ruled eviction of Adivasis.

She suggested that the Telangana Congress had an ‘open door policy’, which was clear from defection of a number of its leaders to the ruling TRS party, with an eye on getting tickets. The Congress at the Centre too is “not a credible political platform, with a strong will,” that one can trust to defeat the BJP, she said. “Rahul Gandhi is fighting the Left in Waynad, there is no BJP there. By taking such stand, they are trying to weaken and sabotage the secular consensus among people,” she added. She said the CPI (M) would go ahead with a three-element action plan: “Desh bachao Modi harao (save the country, defeat Modi), make the Left a strong voice in Parliament, and establish a secular government in Delhi (through a post-poll alliance to defeat Modi)”.