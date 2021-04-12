TRS government failed to stop A.P.’s RLIP: Jeevan Reddy

Congress leader says KCR has moral right to seek votes in Sagar

Senior Congress leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has alleged that grave injustice is being done to combined Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government as it is unable to stop Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project taken up by Andhra Pradesh.

He observed that A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy had taken up RLIP by showing the drawal of third tmc ft of water from Kaleshwaram project by Telangana. Although the State government was unable to completely utilise even the 2 tmc ft of water lifted every day with Kaleshwaram project, the lifting of third tmc ft works were taken up only to get commissions, Mr. Reddy said speaking to newspersons here on Monday.

Stating that Telangana State was formed for its rights on river water, jobs and funds the Congress leader said the TRS was unable to stop A.P. from going ahead with RLIP taken up illegally in violation of the riparian rights of Telangana and also in violation of the tribunal allocations. The State government was not able to stop RLIP which was also in violation of A.P. Reorganisation Act.

Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of failing to stop RLIP, Mr. Jeevan Reddy said the AP’s project was not only likely to deny water to combined Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts but would also make Telangana lose its legitimate rights over the river water share. He faulted the Chief Minister for his approval for bringing projects under the purview of the river board without any clarity over sharing of waters between Telangana and A.P.

Mr. Rao had no moral right to seek votes in Nagarjunasagar as he had failed to stop the illegal project of A.P. He also faulted the Chief Minister proposed public meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Jeevan Reddy also criticised the State government for keeping the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project incomplete even seven years after formation of the State.

On the announcement of Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, to launch a party in Telangana the Congress leader said they would welcome it as another political party and also welcome its efforts to point out the failures of the TRS government. On her plans of bringing “Rajanna Rajyam” (YSR rule) in Telangana, Mr. Jeevan Reddy said it was part of Indiramma Rajyam for which Congress was working for.