TRS far ahead of others in campaigning, says KTR

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that no party is in a position to catch up with his in the run up to the Parliament elections.

In his address to preparatory meetings organised by TRS at Wanaparthy and Chevella to gear up the cadre for polls, Mr. Rao reiterated the commitment of the State Government to fulfil the party’s election promise of extending social security pensions at ₹ 2,016 a month, which is double the existing rate, from April. The age limit of beneficiaries would also be reduced from 60 to 57.

Mr. Rao said the innovative programmes conceived by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have become the guiding force for the country.

He accused the Centre of not conceding national status to any of the irrigation project in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond to a specific request to accord the status to Palamuru - Ranga Reddy project, he alleged.

All surveys shown that the BJP-led NDA is unlikely to win 150 to 160 parliamentary constituencies. The Congress is in no position to win on its own. The party does not have a strong candidate to contest polls in erstwhile Mahbubnagar, he said.

At Chevella, Mr. Rao said the TRS would demonstrate its strength in the elections. The rival parties developed cracks at the mass following of TRS. He denied any damage to TRS as its local MP K. Visweswar Reddy joined the Congress. Meanwhile, a meeting of the TRS legislature party will be held at 11.30 a.m. on Monday to explain to the party MLAs the process for elections to the Legislative Council from MLAs constituency.

A mock polling would be conducted on the occasion at the party office, a release said.