TRS eyeing voters of Mallannasagar submerging villages

Ruling party promising to pay the long due compensation to oustees

During elections every vote counts. As the schedule for Dubbak Assembly by-election was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been focusing on voters in submerging villages under Mallannasagar.

Except Erravalli and Singaram in Kondapaka mandal, all other villages submerging in the reservoir will fall under Toguta, which is one of the mandals under Dubbak constituency.

On Tuesday, sarpanch of Pallepahad in Toguta mandal along with his supporters met Finance Minister T. Harish Rao at his residence at Siddipet and joined the party. It was stated that he was with BJP in the past. The presence of large number of activists participating in the programme created an impression that even voters in submerging villages are with the ruling party.

A few days ago, sarpanch of a submerging village reportedly met Mr. Harish Rao and tied a rakhi to him. He requested the Minister to address some problems, including HT power lines being faced by the oustees in the newly established locality by them. The Minister assured to look into the issue.

Villages that are submerging include Etigaddakishtapur (Lambadi tanda and Tiruamalagiri hamlets), Vemulaghat (Turkabanjerpally), Pallepahad (Dastagiri Nagaram and Nagaram Tanda), Laksmapur, Rampur (Vaddera colony), Brahamana Banjerpally, Toguta and Tukkapur. However, in Toguta and Tukkapur, only land are being lost by farmers while villages will be intact.

As all these villages have considerable vote bank and plenty of problems, the ruling party has been trying to reach people through local elected representatives and already in touch with them.

“There are several problems in submerging villages, including some of the oustees yet to get compensation amounts. The elected representatives are luring public that the amounts will be released only if TRS is voted to power. This has a soothing effect on those frustrated after waiting for a long time for their dues,” said an oustee on condition of anonymity.