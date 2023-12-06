HamberMenu
Triumph of medicos in Telangana polls sparks calls for doctor-led Health Department

A doctor, appointed as Minister for Health, will have clearer insights into patient-care, hospital management and the intricacies of medical profession, say associations after 15 doctors were elected MLAs in State

December 06, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Of the 15 doctor MLAs, 11 are with the Congress, three with the BRS and one with the BJP.

Of the 15 doctor MLAs, 11 are with the Congress, three with the BRS and one with the BJP.

After 15 doctors emerged victorious in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections, various doctor associations are demanding that the new government consider a doctor for the post of Minister for Health.

Among the 15 elected representatives, 11 are with the Indian National Congress (INC), three with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and one with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has coined the slogan, Marpu Ravali, Doctor Health Minister Ga Kavali (Change in government, doctor should become Minister for Health). President of T-JUDA Dr. Kaushik Kumar Pinjarla underlined the in-depth knowledge of doctors in the health system. Their extensive training and practical experience provided them with clear insights into the complexities of patient-care, hospital management and the intricate dynamics of medical profession.

Dr. Kaushik exuded confidence that a doctor’s first-hand experience would help the new government formulate policies that prioritised patient well-being and enhanced healthcare efficiency. The association has begun using the hashtag #doctorashealthminister on social media platforms.

Underlining the significance of health, Dr. Rajeev Naik, former State president of Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA), noted that citizens chose these doctors to be their representatives and urged the government to appoint a doctor as Minister for Health.

Parallel to these demands, the Union government is contemplating the establishment of an Indian Medical Service (IMS) on the lines of all India services such as IAS and IPS.

This move aims to ensure that medical institutions have doctors facilitating the seamless functioning of departments. Dr. Kiran Madala, Scientific Committee Convenor of IMA-Telangana State, wondered why, with 15 doctors now elected as MLAs, the new government should not appoint the most qualified among them as Minister for Health.

Dr. Kiran Madala further emphasised the advantages of such an appointment, highlighting that the appointed individual would be more accessible to the doctor’s circle, bridging the gap between healthcare professionals and the common man.

