Tribal Welfare Engineering Department EE in ACB net

February 20, 2024 05:48 am | Updated 05:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Executive Engineer in-charge of School Education (SE) wing in the Tribal Welfare Engineering Department for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹84,000 at her office in Tribal Bhavan, Masab Tank.

 K. Jaga Jyothi had demanded the bribe amount from a licenced contractor from Nizamabad for the already sanctioned bill and to fix revised milestones (schedule) for completion of work pertaining to Gajularamaram site. The work was for the construction of the Juvenile Boys Hostel building and to submit bills for the same. She was caught accepting the amount at her office at 1.10 p.m. by the ACB officials, who arrested and produced her before the ACB court.

