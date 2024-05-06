Training session held for micro observers

May 06, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner (GHMC) D. Ronald Rose addressed a training session for micro observers on Monday and asked them to keep a close watch on all aspects related to polling on May 13, for parliamentary elections.

The observers should reach the respective distribution centres at the designated hour in the morning, and oversee the proper distribution of election material to the polling staff. Later, they should reach the polling stations along with the staff.

On polling day, the mock poll would take place at 5.30 a.m. in the presence of political party agents. In case of absence of agents the mock poll would be conducted under the watch of micro observers after 15 minutes of wait, Mr. Rose explained. The observers need to watch the polling process closely and submit a report to the general observer with all details observed from start to end.

They need to note the basic facilities at polling stations, the secrecy of the polling compartment, deployment of additional EVMs, and the work of the presiding and assistant presiding officers. More attention needs to be paid in critical polling stations.

General Observer for the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency P. I. Sreevidya said the role of micro observers is very critical in general elections and described them as the eyes and ears of the Election Commission. She asked them to bring to her notice all noteworthy incidents during polling. Secrecy of the ballot should be maintained and it should be ensured that CCTV cameras do not face the polling compartment.

Hands-on training was imparted to micro observers in handling EVMs and VVPATs.