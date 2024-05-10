GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Traffic diversion for PM’s public meeting at LB stadium today

The traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Published - May 10, 2024 06:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad city traffic police have issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at LB Stadium on Friday.

The traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Traffic will be restricted/diverted/routed on the stretch from Begumpet Airport to L.B. Stadium. “The Prime Minister will proceed to LB Stadium from Begumpet Airport travelling through Somajiguda, Raj Bhavan, Khairatabad flyover, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, Telugu Talli junction, Iqbal Minar and Ravindra Bharathi. After completion of the meeting, he will return to Begumpet Airport on the same route,” informed officials.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.