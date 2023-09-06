  1. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be reviewing the progress of Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme, which secured the environmental clearance last month.
  2. GHMC and DRF teams are on alert following high alert sounded by IMD forecasting heavy rains today also.
  3. Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will interact with media on the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal.
  4. There is a spurt in cases of viral fevers. The number of dengue and chikanguniya cases being reported has also gone up.
  5. Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the special camp for registration of differently abled persons to get free battery-run tricycles.
  6. Telangana State Waqf Board meeting scheduled to be held today has been postponed.