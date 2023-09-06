- Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be reviewing the progress of Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme, which secured the environmental clearance last month.
- GHMC and DRF teams are on alert following high alert sounded by IMD forecasting heavy rains today also.
- Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will interact with media on the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal.
- There is a spurt in cases of viral fevers. The number of dengue and chikanguniya cases being reported has also gone up.
- Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the special camp for registration of differently abled persons to get free battery-run tricycles.
- Telangana State Waqf Board meeting scheduled to be held today has been postponed.
