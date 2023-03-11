HamberMenu
Top Telangana news developments today

March 11, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

N Rahul
N. Rahul
\Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha. File.

\Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha. File.

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Enforcement Directorate to question BRS MLC K. Kavitha in liquor scam today. Her brother and Minister K.T. Rama Rao and two other Ministers T. Harish Rao and V. Srinivas Goud left for Delhi last night.

2. Revolt against Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy in his home constituency Wanaparthy as the Zilla Parishad chairman Loknath Reddy and several other BRS leaders have resigned their primary membership of party.

3. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA of BRS T. Rajaiah is facing charges of sexual harassment from a woman sarpanch of his constituency.

