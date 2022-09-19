Top Telangana news developments today

Hyderabad Bureau September 19, 2022 09:45 IST

Hyderabad Bureau September 19, 2022 09:45 IST

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

NIA officials at a suspect’s house in Nizamabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

Update on the NIA raids on Popular Front of India offices in T.S. and A.P. with a focus on its activities in Nizamabad district headquarters. NIA had carried out searches at 38 locations in Telangana and two in A.P. as a sequel to the arrest of four suspected PFI activists. Telangana police have stepped up security in the border districts following a call given by the Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju (BK-ASR) division committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for a week-long celebration of the 18th anniversary of the formation of the CPI (Maoist) across the division from September 21 to 27. The State Government has started the exercise to hike reservations for Scheduled Tribes from six to 10% in wake of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement last week. The Government is expected to issue GO in the next few days. Over a dozen residents of a century-old building had a miraculous escape in Old City after the roof caved in. Fire services personnel rescued the inmates. The wife of BJP MLA T. Raja Singh petitioned Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and ensure the release of her husband, who has been booked by the Telangana police under the PD Act last month for holding out threats. One person drowned and two escaped unhurt after a car plunged into a well on the roadside in Siddipet district late last night. Police pulled out the car and recovered the body of the victim stuck inside the car. Read more news from Telangana here.



Our code of editorial values