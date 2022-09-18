PFI activities in Andhra Pradesh come under police scanner

The outfit had allegedly recruited youth and conducted training for them at several places in State, say officials

The outfit had allegedly recruited youth and conducted training for them at several places in State, say officials

The Andhra Pradesh police went into an alert mode after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the houses of suspected activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the State on Sunday.

In July this year, the Telangana police had unearthed the unlawful activities of the PFI with links to the State.

Nellore activist at large

An activist of the outfit, Iliyas, a native of Kazanagaram village of Buchireddypalem mandal in Nellore district, has been absconding for the last two months.

The Nizamabad police had raided a training camp organised by the PFI on July 7, seized some documents and arrested three organisers.

Iliyas, who allegedly had links with the PFI in Telangana and other States, went underground soon after the police unearthed the activities of the organisation in Nizamabad.

“Iliyas is at large for the last two months. We are inquiring about his movements. His family members have not lodged any complaint,” Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao told The Hindu.

“Leaders of the outfit had recruited youth and conducted training camps for them in Kadapa, Nellore and other districts of Andhra Pradesh. These youth also attended the training camp in Nizamabad. PFI instructor Abdul Khader and others visited the camps in the State,” said an officer of the Intelligence wing.

“The youth have been trained in Islamic fundamentalism and martial arts. We are inquiring into whether the PFI activists are involved in rioting or communal clashes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana or any other State,” a senior police officer said.

A team from the AP Police recently visited Nizamabad and inquired about the PFI activists who attended the training camp there.

“We are inquiring into the number of youth recruited by the PFI and since how long it has been operating. We are also looking into whether it has links with other States or countries,” said an official.