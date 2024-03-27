March 27, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Congress party is expected to clear the eight names for the pending Lok Sabha seats from Telangana at the Central Election Committee meeting tonight. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandradhud will lay the foundation stone for the new building complex of the Telangana High Court at Rajendranagar. The new HC buildings would come up on 100 acres of land alienated from the Agriculture University. The present building constructed during Nizam’s rule will be converted into a heritage structure. French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, will inaugurate the “Bureau de France in Hyderabad”. Till now Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was covered by the French consulate in Bengaluru. Cyberabad police continue their traffic experiment by deploying a new set of rules and diversions in the Mindspace area. Hyderabad to host the first IPL match in the city with the Hyderabad team playing the Mumbai team.

