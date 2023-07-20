July 20, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today

IT and Industries Minister and BRS party working president K.T. Rama Rao expressed deep concern and anguish over the distressing incident in Manipur where Kuki women have been subjected to heinous acts of violence by the mob. Several BJP leaders were put under house arrest ahead of the proposed inspection of the ongoing two bed-room project at Bata Singaram village by Union Minister and BJP State chief G. Kishan Reddy and others. Mr. Kishan Reddy criticised the police action Overnight heavy rains in the twin cities left several low-lying areas inundated. GHMC’s DRF teams are out clearing overflowing drains. Traffic movement slowed down across the city due to water logging. State Government has declared two day holidays for all educational institutions owing to heavy rains. Operations in the open cast mines of Singareni in half a dozen districts in North Telangana were badly affected by the continuous rains. Major reservoirs on Godavari are receiving steady inflows due to heavy rains in the catchment area. Godavari is rising at the temple town of Bhadrachalam following its tributaries in Chhattisgarh in spate. Matam Bikshapati to take charge as Chairman of Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation. ELEVATE EXPO, South India’s Biggest Marketing Expo, an exhibition on Marketing, Advertising, HR, IP & Technology gets underway today. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and IT, Govt. of Telangana & Guest of Honour Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, TSIC to attend. Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka plans a “Selfie with Projects” soon visiting all the irrigation projects constructed by the Congress and taking the message to the people as the government has been on an offensive accusing the Congress of neglecting the Irrigation sector.

