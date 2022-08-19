Key news developments from Telangana on Aug 19, 2022

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy showing his resignation letter at Martyrs Memorial in Gunpark, in Hyderabad on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

From midnight yesterday, the Central government has barred the two power distribution companies of the State from buying or selling power on the Indian Energy Exchange platform as they owed ₹1,380 crore dues to power generators. The two DISCOMS are among 29 power utilities in thirteen States which will face the ban.

The two DISCOMS of the State have proposed to the power regulator of the State to be permitted to levy true-up charges on consumers as they are faced with a revenue deficit of ₹4,092 crore.

Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s public meeting to be addressed by TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar in poll bound Munugode constituency headquarters.

