Discoms told to improve revenue with metered sales, minimising losses

Staff of power utilities take out rally to mark Independence fete

Power utilities in the State, particularly the two distribution companies (discoms), have been told to increase the metered sales of energy not only to reduce the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses but also to improve their revenue to plug the losses. They were also told to focus on energy auditing and accounting measures, also to improve revenues.

The instructions were given to senior executives of the two discoms – Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) and Northern Discom (TSNPDCL) – at a review meeting chaired by Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao here on Saturday. CMDs of the two discoms G. Raghuma Reddy and A. Gopal Rao, respectively, JMD of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao and other senior executives attended the meeting.

The review meeting was held after the “Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham” celebrations, fortnight-long diamond jubilee fete of the country’s Independence. The power utilities organised the fete on a large scale here.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao hoisted the national tricolour after leading a huge rally of electricity employees holding national flags reflecting the patriotic spirit. The CMDs of two discoms and other senior executives were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the CMD of TS-Genco and TS-Transco said the power utilities of Telangana had been providing uninterrupted (24×7) and reliable power to all categories of consumers from the last eight years. During the review meeting held later on the performance of the two discoms, he instructed them to further strengthen system improvement measures and improve internal efficiency aspects.

Senior executives of the two discoms, particularly field engineers, were also given detailed instructions to improve revenues and reduce losses. Mr. Prabhakar Rao appreciated the efforts of field engineers for taking up rectification works on war-footing during recent heavy rains and flood, which had caused havoc on the distribution network and resulted in severe losses to the discoms.

He explained that loss due to heavy rains/flood in the Northern Discom areas was assessed at ₹70 crore in terms of water logging in sub-stations, damage to poles and distribution transformers and others. In Southern Discom areas, the loss caused by heavy rains/flood was put at ₹10 crore. However, normalcy was restored in a very short period after there was let-up in rains/flood, he stated.