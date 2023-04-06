April 06, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - Hyderabad

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar lodged in Karimnagar district jail after he was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks by a court in connection with the question papers leakage in the ongoing Secondary School Certificate exams. He was booked as accused one in the case and charged with conspiracy and other provisions of IPC The BJP has given a call for State wide protests against the arrest of Sanjay. The Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda were posted with said to be informed about the developments The Bajrang Dal will organise a major procession in Hyderabad on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The police has imposed traffic restrictions at several places and stepped up surveillance with CCTV cameras

