Top priority to Christian minorities, says Minister Dayakar Rao

December 26, 2022 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that top priority is being accorded to Christian minorities by the State government, and equal treatment is being extended to all religions after formation of the State.

Participating in Christmas celebrations held here on Sunday, Mr. Dayakar Rao said that Telangana is the only State in the country offering new clothes to about 2.85 lakh Christians on the occasion of the festival. He also recalled how foundation stone was laid for the construction of Christian Bhavan on about two acres land at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore.

Stating that Christian students are being offered admissions in residential schools and a scholarship of ₹20 lakh for overseas education, the Minister said that so far ₹19 crore was released for empowering Christian youth to own vehicles with 60% subsidy, and as many as 1,718 people benefited and so far under the scheme.

“Telangana is the only State in the country offering all facilities to those gong to Jerusalem. Efforts are on to transform Christian youth as industrialists,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao.