- Government to continue its attack on the BRS making a power point presentation in the Assembly on the Medigadda barrage where a few pillars caved in. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to explain the reasons leading to the pillars getting damaged.
- Government to release a white paper on the Irrigation sector in the Assembly. The State Vigilance and the National Dam Safety Authority reports on Kaleshwaram project to be placed.
- BRS too wants to make a presentation in the Assembly or display videos but the Speaker has already warned that no one should play any video in the House without his permission.
- BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to introduce a resolution on the caste census to be taken up in Telangana.
- The Hyderabad Consumer Commission has ordered Sahiti Infratech, a real estate company, to refund all money it received for a housing project from customers. The company took crores from its customers, and failed to deliver apartments.
- A recent study published in the National Library of Medicine sheds light on symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Telangana, revealing that apart from the commonly known symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath, manifestations related to the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) were also prevalent.
- Muslim organisations fear that Waqf Act would be repealed leading to more disputes over ownership of land and properties. A private member’s Bill was introduced in December 2023.
