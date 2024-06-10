- Telangana Cabinet is likely to meet on June 18 to finalise the modalities for farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakhs.
- Speculation is rife that Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender is likely to be appointed the State BJP chief as the present chief G Kishan Reddy has been accommodated in the Union Cabinet.
- Traditional courses in B. Com and B.Sc likely to take a hit as 120 colleges apply for conversion of these courses into Computer Sciences and Data Science.
- Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the list of roll number of selected candidates for Group-4 jobs. Certificate verification to begin by June 13 in Telangana.
- Early morning car-truck collision near Sangareddy district kills two. The car was coming from Karnataka to Hyderabad.
- Will actively pursue issue of merger of Secunderabad Cantonment with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, says newly elected Cantonment MLA Narayanan Sri Ganesh.
