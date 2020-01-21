Top engineers, researchers to brainstorm at structural health assessment meet

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will host an international conference on ‘Condition Assessment, Rehabilitation and Retrofitting of Structures’ (CARRS)-2020 from December 14 to 16 this year. It will be organised jointly with Association of Structural Rehabilitation (ASTR).

CARRS-2020 will be the first international conference to be held in India, covering the fields of structural assessment, repair and rehabilitation of structures. It will bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, students and practising engineers from all over the world to exchange their expertise and research outcomes on aspects of structural health assessment and strengthening.

“Around 17,000 Indian railway bridges need immediate strengthening. Among the outcomes we expect from this conference is developing a strategic partnership between the research community and practising engineers to work on ready-to-use technologies for a faster and economic strengthening of civil infrastructure. This conference is likely to see 500 participants from all over the world. About 300 research papers will be presented during various sessions over a period of three days,” said S. Suriya Prakash, conference secretary and Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering.

The deadline for abstract submission is January 31 while for full paper submission, it is May 31.

Researchers at IITH have developed innovative hybrid fibre reinforced polymer-based schemes for strengthening reinforced concrete elements subjected to varying levels of bending and axial loads. Successful test programmes also were conducted to develop technologies for the use of inorganic bonding materials in the strengthening of structures.