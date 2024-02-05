‘Timelines for poll promises was fixed by Congress, BRS only reminding about it’

February 05, 2024 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - hyderabad

It is the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that commits to protect the interests of Telangana either in ‘galli’ (neighbourhood) or Delhi and the presence of BRS voice is necessary for the purpose, former Minister T. Harish Rao has said.

Speaking at the Assembly Constituency-level meeting of the party at Patancheru and L.B. Nagar on Sunday the Congress Government was sparing all its energies to target BRS instead of keeping the promises made during the run-up to polls. He suggested the ruling party to implement at least the six guarantees, if not all 400-pus promises made, promised before the Parliament election schedule was announced bringing the poll code into force.

He stated that the rural voters had believed in the misinformation campaign run by the Congress against BRS but their counterparts in the urban areas did not fall into the trap. The ruling party leaders had gone to the extent of even alleging that the Pragathi Bhavan had 150 bedrooms and bathrooms with bullet-proof windscreens among others. It was for Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka to tell people the truth now as he had been staying there for over a month now.

Mr. Harish Rao said the BRS party was asking about the implementation of promises as it was the Congress party that had fixed timeline for every promise during the poll campaign and by that timeline the Congress Government should already have implemented farm loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh per farmer since it was already two months since its deadline of December 9 had passed.

Similarly, the Congress party had promises to implement 200 units free energy to every household, ₹4,000 per month social security pensions, ₹2,500 per month assistance to women aged above 18 years and others immediately after coming to power and issuance of Group-I notification on February 1. However, the government had failed to implement any of the so far.

It had not paid the social security pensions even as per the existing scale of ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 per month. Investment support given under Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa was also not given even to farmers having 3 acres of landholding so far in the existing scale of ₹5,000 per acre if not ₹7,500 per acre for two seasons so far.

He alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the Ram temple issue for its political gains but the BRS did not do so although it had constructed Yadadri temple. MLAs G. Mahipal Reddy, V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, party leaders Ch. Madan Reddy, V. Pratap Reddy, G. Anil Kumar, several Corporators of GHMC participated in the Patancheru meeting, while MLA D. Sudheer Reddy, MLC Dayanand, party leader K. Rammohan Goud and several Corporators participated in L.B. Nagar meeting.