GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Timelines for poll promises was fixed by Congress, BRS only reminding about it’

Harish Rao speaks at Patancheru, L.B. Nagar segments meetings, does pep talk to ranks

February 05, 2024 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader T. Harish Rao along with Patancheru MLA G. Mahipal Reddy at Constituency-level meeting of the party held on Sunday.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao along with Patancheru MLA G. Mahipal Reddy at Constituency-level meeting of the party held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

hyderabad

It is the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that commits to protect the interests of Telangana either in ‘galli’ (neighbourhood) or Delhi and the presence of BRS voice is necessary for the purpose, former Minister T. Harish Rao has said.

Speaking at the Assembly Constituency-level meeting of the party at Patancheru and L.B. Nagar on Sunday the Congress Government was sparing all its energies to target BRS instead of keeping the promises made during the run-up to polls. He suggested the ruling party to implement at least the six guarantees, if not all 400-pus promises made, promised before the Parliament election schedule was announced bringing the poll code into force.

He stated that the rural voters had believed in the misinformation campaign run by the Congress against BRS but their counterparts in the urban areas did not fall into the trap. The ruling party leaders had gone to the extent of even alleging that the Pragathi Bhavan had 150 bedrooms and bathrooms with bullet-proof windscreens among others. It was for Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka to tell people the truth now as he had been staying there for over a month now.

Mr. Harish Rao said the BRS party was asking about the implementation of promises as it was the Congress party that had fixed timeline for every promise during the poll campaign and by that timeline the Congress Government should already have implemented farm loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh per farmer since it was already two months since its deadline of December 9 had passed.

BRS leader speaking at a consttuency level meeting of the party at Patancheru on Sunday.

BRS leader speaking at a consttuency level meeting of the party at Patancheru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Similarly, the Congress party had promises to implement 200 units free energy to every household, ₹4,000 per month social security pensions, ₹2,500 per month assistance to women aged above 18 years and others immediately after coming to power and issuance of Group-I notification on February 1. However, the government had failed to implement any of the so far.

It had not paid the social security pensions even as per the existing scale of ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 per month. Investment support given under Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa was also not given even to farmers having 3 acres of landholding so far in the existing scale of ₹5,000 per acre if not ₹7,500 per acre for two seasons so far.

He alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the Ram temple issue for its political gains but the BRS did not do so although it had constructed Yadadri temple. MLAs G. Mahipal Reddy, V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, party leaders Ch. Madan Reddy, V. Pratap Reddy, G. Anil Kumar, several Corporators of GHMC participated in the Patancheru meeting, while MLA D. Sudheer Reddy, MLC Dayanand, party leader K. Rammohan Goud and several Corporators participated in L.B. Nagar meeting.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.