Three killed in car-bus collision on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway

Three persons were killed on the spot after the car they were in collided head on with a bus on the Hyderabad-Srisailam Highway on Friday morning.

Three friends: 35-year-old Shiva Krishna Varaprasad, 26-year-old Megavat Nikhil, an interior designer and 45-year-old Bura Mandeep, working in an automobile company, were killed in the accident at 6.30 a.m. near Ramanuthula Village of Amangal mandal.

“The bus was travelling from Hyderabad towards Srisailam while the three men were travelling from Amangal towards Hyderabad when the accident happened,” said Amangal circle inspector B. Pramod Kumar. The police are yet to ascertain which vehicle was being driven on the wrong side.

The official cited lack of CCTV cameras at the site of the accident leading to the delay in investigation. However, footage from the surrounding areas is being collected as part of the investigation.

“The bus driver, 36-year-old Venkataiah, has surrendered and is currently in police custody for questioning. Upon initial investigation, he is found to have a valid licence,” the official informed. The bodies have been sent to Kalwakurthy Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Amangal police have filed the case under the Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation into the case is underway. “The deceased were natives of Devipatnam and we have called their families for counselling,” the official said. All the passengers in the bus are safe, informed police.