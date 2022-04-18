Three held on charge of manhandling policemen

Accused says false cases were registered against him, wife

Accused says false cases were registered against him, wife

Chikkadpally police charged director of Shikara Academy, city-based competitive exam coaching centre, M. Deepika Reddy, her husband Delli Babu and two other staff, for allegedly assaulting police officers on duty, among other offences.

As per police case diary dated April 17 to produce the accused before the judge, Blue Colts police constables SK Jahangir and G. Satyam were abused in filthy language when they arrived at the Domalguda centre following a dial-100 call.

Delli Babu snatched their phones, attender Kaif Jilani Qureshi locked the office doors and driver M. Ravinder caught the officers from behind.’

“Delli Babu slapped SK Jahangir, beat him on his neck and caught him by his uniform collar as the buttons snapped. He also grabbed constable Satyam’s phone and deleted the video he shot,” it read, naming him accused one.’

As alleged by constable Jahangir, Ms. Deepika Reddy also threatened the complainants. She was named accused four and is absconding.

According to police, Jahangir and Satyam reached the coaching centre at Domalguda following a call by one Sannidhi Sai Charan, a student from Miryalguda, who had gone to the centre reportedly to enquire about the admission process.

It was alleged that Delli Babu abused Sai Charan, snatched his phone and locked him up in the library, after which he dialled 100 through another person’s phone. He reportedly went to the centre based on online ratings, to enquire about a Group-2 programme, and requested a 30-minute demo class.

Police stated that the coaching centre was equipped with several CCTV units, but its digital video recorder was not found. They suspect that it was removed to tamper with the evidence.

Delli Babu, Ravinder and Qureshi were arrested on Saturday and produced before the court for judicial custody on Sunday.

‘Granted bail’

Meanwhile, Delli Babu on Monday said that Chikkadpally police intentionally registered fake cases and tortured him for two days.

Addressing media persons, along with co-director and wife M. Deepika Reddy at Domalguda, he said Sai Charan visited the coaching centre and requested for a demo class for a Group-2 programme. Since the programme had already started, he was advised to follow the content on YouTube.

“The student got into an argument with our staff and dialled Chikkadpally police. The constables arrived and asked us to give him a discount and they said he would only pay ₹5,000, and so we rejected it,” they said. The police, holding it in mind, made allegations against me, arrested and kept me in the police station and did not even provide me with drinking water, he alleged.

“The police also managed to get a clean medical report from Gandhi Hospital, but when the judge observed the injuries on my body, I was not remanded but given bail, and the police too was instructed for my treatment,” Mr. Delli Babu said.