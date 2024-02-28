GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three farm labourers killed, 10 injured in Suryapet road accident

February 28, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Three farm labourers lost their lives in auto-bus collision in Mothe Mandal Centre, Suryapet, Telangana on February 28, 2024.

Three farm labourers lost their lives in auto-bus collision in Mothe Mandal Centre, Suryapet, Telangana on February 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Three female farm labourers lost their lives in a tragic accident involving an auto and an RTC bus in Mothe Mandal Centre in Suryapet, Telangana on Wednesday. Besides, 10 others including the autorickshaw driver sustained injuries following the collision.

The deceased were Kandula Nadana, Chevula Narayanamma, and Pokala Anasurya from Munagala mandal. Two other women were reported to be in critical condition. The victims were on their way to Burkacharla village for chili-picking in the fields when the accident occurred. All injured individuals had been rushed to Suryapet Government Area Hospital for treatment. Local police authorities initiated an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Telangana / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.