Three drug peddlers, 2 consumers taken into custody

March 06, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The LB Nagar SOT team, along with Kushaiguda police, nabbed two inter-State drug peddlers and two consumers by seizing 50 grams of MDMA and 10 ecstasy pills.

The drug peddlers from Mumbai, Manu Prashanth Ponugupanti, 25, and Varikuppala Rithvik Raj, 22, were caught while trying to deliver the contraband to Shaik Umar Farooq, 27, and Anand Mathe, 22, said the police.

“The peddlers landed in Hyderabad on Sunday evening with drugs concealed in sweet boxes and were contacted by Farooq and Anand. On credible information, the police nabbed the four from Netaji Nagar crossroads in Kushaiguda,” said the police.

Meanwhile, the Madhapur SOT officials nabbed a man on the ORR service road in Himayatsagar and seized 3.67 grams of MDMA from his possession.

The accused, identified as Mohd Hamed Ali alias Musaib, who is both a consumer and a peddler, was caught trying to sell MDMA. He was handed over to Rajendra Nagar police for taking necessary action.