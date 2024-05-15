GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day painting competition to encourage green thinking in Hyderabad  

Updated - May 15, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Hyderabad is set to host a three-day painting competition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry - Indian Green Building Council in association with The Hindu.

The competition, which will be held at Hitex in Hitech City from May 17 to 19, aims at cultivating ‘green thinking’ among students. The competition is open to students in three categories, including sub-junior (from Class I-IV), junior (Class V-VIII) and senior (Classes IX and X).

The timings are 12 noon to 5 p.m. on May 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 19. Five winners from each category will be rewarded with a merit certificate and a shield.

