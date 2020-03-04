The vulnerability of Gandhi Hospital

Police personnel are deployed at Gandhi Hospital only when there is possible law and order situation. Such as, attendants attacking doctors, protests by various sections of the hospital etc. Though there was no law and order situation at the tertiary care hospital on Tuesday, police were seen staying put near the main building.

Patients and their attendants were seen moving around with different types of masks. Some wrapped towels, scarves, hand kerchiefs around their nose and mouth. The COVID-19 patient, a 24-year-old software engineer, has been admitted in an ICU located in the second floor of the hospital’s Emergency Block.

Entry into the main building is restricted to ‘coronavirus suspects’ who are directed to the Isolation Ward located in seventh floor. On Tuesday, many people suspecting that they have the virus, visited the isolation ward and gave their samples for tests.

Considering that there are thousands of patients and their attendants, sources in the hospital said that COVID-19 ICU has to be shifted from Gandhi Hospital. “Despite our repeated requests, attendants do not move away from the ICU as other In-Patient wards too are located in the same building. It would be wise to shift the facility to a remote corner of some other hospital where not many people visit,” sources said.

In fact, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday afternoon announced that a hospital will be earmarked exclusively for COVID treatment. During discussions, it was mentioned that if any of the patients suffer from multi-organ failure they would need services of multiple medical specialists, who are available at Gandhi Hospital. “A final decision on this will be taken in two days,” sources said.

