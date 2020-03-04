Seven test negative for COVID-19

Seven persons, whose swab samples were collected on Monday, have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19). However, all eyes are on the test results of the 36 people whose swab samples were collected on Tuesday to ascertain if they are infected with coronavirus. The 36 people include those among the 88 who came in close contact with the 24-year-old COVID-19 positive patient from Hyderabad.

The medical condition of the youngster who used to work in a software company in Bengaluru was learnt to have improved, compared to Monday. A few days ago, he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Usually, samples collected from the coronavirus suspects are tested at ICMR’s laboratory located in Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, Hyderabad. The results are known in a matter of few hours. National Institute of Virology, Pune will be consulted to confirm if the samples tested positive for COVID-19. Samples which tested positive will be announced thereafter.

Sources said that they have been under anxious wait to know the test results. If anyone tests positive, they have to further increase their tracking mechanism and surveillance measures. “We were expecting to know the test results by Tuesday early night. But we did not get to know yet. All are on high alert to know if anyone in close contact with the COVID patient tests positive,” sources said. It was learnt that officials have been wide awake till the late hours of Tuesday to know the status.

Officials have already started to gather information about the secondary contacts: people who came in contact with the 88 close contacts of the COVID-19 patients.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that in addition to Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital, Government General and Chest Hospital located in the city, they have identified Military Hospital in Secunderabad and TB Sanatorium in Vikarabad for isolation and treatment of COVID-suspects.

Besides, he said that they spoke to managements of private teaching hospitals to keep beds for the isolation of suspects. “On the whole, around 3,000 beds have been identified for COVID suspects. Private hospitals were directed to refer the suspects to us and not to provide treatment without informing us,” Mr. Rajender said.

Private hospitals’ managements were instructed to have separate Out-Patient counters for those suffering from cold, fever. Travel history of patients who went abroad is to be collected. Phone number ‘104’ is set up as State COVID-19 helpline.