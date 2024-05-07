GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The onus of keeping Kamareddy as district is on people now, says KCR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president says it reflects the antagonism of the BJP, Modi towards Telangana

May 07, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at a tiffin centre in Nizamabad district on Tuesday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at a tiffin centre in Nizamabad district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: -

President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the people of Kamareddy, which is one of the seven Assembly segments that form part of the Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency, to support BRS if they want to retain the district.

Speaking at a roadshow held at Kamareddy in support of party candidate Gali Anil Kumar on Tuesday night he said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was talking about reducing the number of districts by more than one-third of the present number and Kamareddy was among those being planned to be dropped. He asked the people of Kamareddy along with Banswada, Yellareddy and Jukkal segments in the district to elect Mr. Anil Kumar to prevent the axe on Kamareddy district.

He also cautioned the people against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their dislike of Telangana stating that Mr. Modi had repeatedly said in Parliament that the previous Congress government at the Centre had killed mother (Andhra Pradesh) to save the child (Telangana). “It’s level of antagonism of Mr. Modi on Telangana,” he said and recalled how the BJP government had transferred seven mandals along with Lower Sileru Project to Andhra Pradesh within a month after State formation.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said leave alone doing anything big for Telangana, it was discriminated against even in small issues such as sanction of medical colleges and Navodaya schools. He explained how the Congress government had deceived people of farm loan waiver, enhanced social security pension, monthly assistance to women, Vidya Bharosa and many others.

Stating that disbursement of Rythu Bandhu was stopped again as it was some Congress leaders themselves who took it to the notice of the Election Commission to get it stopped as it was resumed to farmers with landholding above five acres on Monday. He requested the electorate to support BRS so that it could fight for the interests of Telangana with ample strength both in Parliament (at the Centre) and in the State.

Party leaders Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Gampa Goverdhan, J. Surender, Hanmanth Shinde and others participated in the roadshow.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.