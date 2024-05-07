The onus of keeping Kamareddy as district is on people now, says KCR

May 07, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the people of Kamareddy, which is one of the seven Assembly segments that form part of the Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency, to support BRS if they want to retain the district.

Speaking at a roadshow held at Kamareddy in support of party candidate Gali Anil Kumar on Tuesday night he said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was talking about reducing the number of districts by more than one-third of the present number and Kamareddy was among those being planned to be dropped. He asked the people of Kamareddy along with Banswada, Yellareddy and Jukkal segments in the district to elect Mr. Anil Kumar to prevent the axe on Kamareddy district.

He also cautioned the people against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their dislike of Telangana stating that Mr. Modi had repeatedly said in Parliament that the previous Congress government at the Centre had killed mother (Andhra Pradesh) to save the child (Telangana). “It’s level of antagonism of Mr. Modi on Telangana,” he said and recalled how the BJP government had transferred seven mandals along with Lower Sileru Project to Andhra Pradesh within a month after State formation.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said leave alone doing anything big for Telangana, it was discriminated against even in small issues such as sanction of medical colleges and Navodaya schools. He explained how the Congress government had deceived people of farm loan waiver, enhanced social security pension, monthly assistance to women, Vidya Bharosa and many others.

Stating that disbursement of Rythu Bandhu was stopped again as it was some Congress leaders themselves who took it to the notice of the Election Commission to get it stopped as it was resumed to farmers with landholding above five acres on Monday. He requested the electorate to support BRS so that it could fight for the interests of Telangana with ample strength both in Parliament (at the Centre) and in the State.

Party leaders Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Gampa Goverdhan, J. Surender, Hanmanth Shinde and others participated in the roadshow.