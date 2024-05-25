The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ to kick off in Telangana and A.P. from June 1

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ is set to kick off from June 1 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This culinary talent hunt aims to discover the top cooking champions from the Telugu states. Participants can present their best dish or put a modern twist on a classic recipe for a chance to impress celebrity chefs and become the next Master Chef.

The competition features regional rounds in six cities across the two Telugu states, leading up to the grand finals in Hyderabad on July 13 and Vijayawada on July 20. The winners will be awarded ₹75,000 for first place, ₹50,000 for second place and ₹25,000 for third place.

The first regional round will be held at VHR Banquet Hall, Sri Raja Rajeshwari Gardens, Secunderabad on June 1, starting at 10:30 a.m. The second round will take place at Madhura Banquet Halls, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on June 2.

Contestants must prepare and bring dishes that showcase the authentic flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is mandatory to present at least one dish using Aashirvaad Masala Karam and to bring the used wrapper/container to the venue. Extra points will be awarded for dishes made with RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and Bambino products, with wrappers or containers required as proof of usage. An exciting on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers offers participants a chance to win vouchers. Ordering from Amazon Fresh provides a special discount and extra points, with proof of purchase needed at the venue.

A panel of judges led by celebrity chef duo ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will select the top two winners from each city to advance to the grand finale. Winners will receive cash prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh.

To participate, register on link for Telangana: https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH and for Andhra Pradesh: https://newsth.live/OSOT2024APTH or SMS your name, city and dish name, or WhatsApp/call 90593 57547 / 91213 41547.

The ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery competition is sponsored by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino. The textile partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the jewellery partner is GRT Jewellers, the grocery partner is Amazon Fresh and the knowledge partner is Raju’s Food Art.