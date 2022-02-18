Thailand invites Telangana firms to invest, explore opportunities

Series of programmes being planned to celebrate 75 years of India-Thailand ties

Series of programmes being planned to celebrate 75 years of India-Thailand ties

Thailand is keen on Indian firms exploring new business opportunities, including cooperation with the Thai private sector through joint ventures, said Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul General of Thailand in Chennai.

Addressing members of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) here recently, Mr.Phoneprasert said this while highlighting the bilateral trade and investment ties. A series of programmes is being planned to celebrate 75 years of India-Thailand diplomatic relations, he said.

The Consul General was accompanied by senior officials, who briefed about upcoming trade fairs and exhibitions in Thailand and invited businesses to participate and explore business opportunities. They also spoke on the work undertaken by Thai Trade Center in Chennai towards fostering business cooperation between the two countries, FTCCI said in a release.

FTCCI said President K.Bhasker Reddy briefed the team about the trade and industry body’s activities and business opportunities in Telangana. He said FTCCI will continue to work closely with the Consulate.

The FTCCI in association with the Thai Consulate will be organising programmes to celebrate 75 years of the diplomatic relations.