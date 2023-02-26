HamberMenu
Tension at NIMS hospital as medico Preethi is declared dead

Demand for inquiry by a sitting judge into events that led to her suicide

February 26, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Simmering tension prevailed at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, Punjagutta, Sunday evening onwards as officials prepared to release a crucial bulletin on medico Preethi’s health condition.

Several youths, members from Scheduled Castes Reservation Parirakshana Samithi, Girijana Shakti and various political parties mobilised on the hospital premises and staged protests over poor response from the hospital officials.

After the bulletin at around 9.15 p.m. which announced the medico’s death, the tense atmosphere heightened as protestors took to sloganeering. Family members demanded clear information from hospital officials, assurance from the government, and protested against shifting Preethi’s mortal remains out of NIMS.

They alleged that she was driven to the extreme situation of taking her life because the staff at Kakatiya Medical College was negligent.

DCP (West) Joel Davis was at the hospital to convince the family members. He assured that the government would take strictest action against all persons responsible in the incident.

Police force was kept on alert at the Gandhi Hospital too, where the officials wanted to shift the medico’s mortal remains for the post-mortem examination.

Family members, doctor’s association, activists from various organisations demanded that an inquiry by a sitting judge should be appointed to investigate into events that led to Preethi’s suicide.

