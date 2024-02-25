Telugu film producer, writer V. Mahesh passes away in Chennai

February 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Renowned film and television serial producer, as well as writer, V. Mahesh (85) passed away due to a heart attack in Chennai on Saturday night. Sources report that he suffered injuries after slipping in the bathroom and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mahesh made his debut in the film industry in 1975 with the production of Matrumurti. Over the years, he contributed significantly to the industry, producing notable movies such as Manushulanta Okkate (1976), featuring the late N.T. Rama Rao in a leading role, as well as Mahapurushudu (1981), Simhapuri Simham (1983) starring Chiranjeevi, and Musugu Donga (1985). His talent extended beyond production, earning him recognition as a skilled writer, particularly receiving the Nandi Award for best story writer for his work on Manushulanta Okkate.

In addition to his contributions to cinema, Mahesh was also involved in Telugu television, where he scripted and produced the popular serial Hari Bhakta Katha, which aired on the government-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC). His involvement in the industry extended to his partnership with his late elder brother V.V. Rajendra Kumar, in establishing Studio Roop Kala, a film promotional material company, and Aditya Chitra, a film production company.

Born in Koruturu village in Nellore district, Mahesh remained unmarried throughout his life. His passing away has elicited an outpouring of condolences from celebrities across the film and television fraternity. His nephew, television producer and director Vallabhaneni Mahidhar said Mahesh’s last rites will take place in Chennai on Monday afternoon.