Telugu actor ‘Superstar’ Krishna suffers cardiac arrest; in critical condition

Popular Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, popularly known as ‘Superstar’ Krishna (79 years) has been admitted into Continental Hospital in Gachibowli in the early hours of Monday after a massive cardiac arrest.

Dr. Guru N. Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Continental Hospitals told reporters that Mr. Krishna suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

“On his arrival in the hospital, he was rushed to the Emergency department and CPR was given for 20 minutes. All the cardiologists and other specialists rushed to treat him. He was stabilised and shifted to the ICU,” according to Dr. Reddy.

He said Dr Meeraji Rao Dandangi, senior consultant in Cardiology and Dr. Ramesh Kadadenahalli Nanjundappa, Critical Care Specialists were closely monitoring his condition.

“Till the next 24-48 hours, we can not say anything,” the doctors said adding that his condition is ‘very very critical’ and every hour counts.

Doctors said they were closely monitoring the actor’s health condition and are keeping a watch if his body cooperates with the treatment. “Let us all pray for his speedy recovery,” doctors said informing that the next health bulletin would be issued tomorrow.

His first wife Indira Devi, with whom he had five children including popular actor Mahesh Babu, died in September this year while his other wife and actor Vijaya Nirmala too passed away in June 2019.

The actor known for variety of roles had acted in over 350 movies.

The actors close family members and relatives are at the hospital.