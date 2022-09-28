Indira Devi, veteran Telugu actor Krishna’s wife and actor Mahesh Babu’s mother, passed away in Hyderabad

Indira Devi, 70, actor Mahesh Babu’s mother and wife of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, breathed her last in the early hours of Wednesday, September 28, in Hyderabad, reportedly following a brief illness.

A statement from the family said that Indira Devi’s mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios, Jubilee Hills, for family, friends and well wishers to pay their tributes. The cremation will take place at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

In May 2022, coinciding with Mother’s Day, Mahesh Babu had taken to social media to share a photograph of his son Gautam and daughter Sitara with his mother Indira Devi and stated,

‘To my Amma,

To the mother of my lifelines,

And to all the mothers in the world,

A very happy Mother’s Day!

Your love is irreplaceable… Respect always!’

Prominent members of the Telugu film fraternity, and fans of Krishna and Mahesh Babu have expressed their condolences to the family. Earlier this year, the family lost Mahesh Babu’s older brother Ramesh Babu.

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ 🙏, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Balakrishna, NTR and several others expressed their condolensces on social media.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 28, 2022

Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna, son Mahesh Babu and daughters Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini.