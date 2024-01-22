Telangana’s Dharani portal has expedited registration process, but lacks transparency, says panel

January 22, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dharani, the official land records management portal of Telangana, has created new problems, and so, a holistic approach to dealing with the deficiencies, including coordination with other departments, is on the mind of the panel constituted by the government to study the problems.

The third meeting of the panel was held on Monday where it was decided to interact with Cof different districts apart from heads of other departments like Agriculture and Registration. “We will also visit other States to study their online land management record systems before suggesting the changes,” the panel members told a press conference on Monday.

The panel headed by All India Kisan Congress vice-president M. Kodanda Reddy and consisting of professor of Law Sunil Kumar and former IAS officer Raymond Peter said that an interim report would be submitted to the government as the panel wants to look into minute issues. “Though Dharani has expedited the registration process, there is no transparency in it. Registration without follies is as important as ease with which the registration is done,” they said.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy said the problems created by the Dharani portal are unique and one has no relation to the other. Mistakes in Dharani have cost land rights to farmers and they have also lost government subsidies because of the mistakes in the system.

The interim report will provide some relief to the affected parties and the government will decide on effecting the changes. However, the final report will focus on rectification of all the issues and those that might crop up in future.

Mr.Peter said the issues are too big to just rush the report and therefore, the committee needs to study it in depth before finalising the report. If the government permits, the committee will meet the Collectors, who have a fair understanding of the Dharani system, in two days.

He said there is a need to reach out to the landowners in the villages to deal with the issues effectively. To a question, he said the Committee will not solve problems but suggest solutions to the problems created by the portal.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said land was an emotive issue for any farmer and these issues must be dealt with care. He said computerisation of lands is necessary, but ensuring that the land records are safe and trustworthy is more important in the computerisation process.