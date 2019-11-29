Telangana State Road Transport Corporation workers join duty after 52-day strike

Following the Chandrasekhar Rao’s government’s decision to allow them to resume duty without imposing any conditions, workers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) joined work on Friday.

Though the decision by the Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister came late, most of the workers expressed happiness over the amicable end to the 52-day strike.

It would take at least two weeks for good run of the buses, since the batteries in most of the vehicles need to be recharged, they said.

The Chief Minister, at a press conference on Thursday evening, announced the government’s decision to allow the employees to resume duty unconditionally and said ₹100 crore would be released to the fund-starved corporation as immediate assistance.