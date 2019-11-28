Hyderabad

RTC JAC expresses gratitude to KCR

For his decision to allow employees to join duty unconditionally

The Joint Action Committee of the RTC Employees welcomed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s invitation to the agitating workers to join duty from Friday.

The Chief Minister, at a press conference here on Thursday evening, announced the government’s decision to allow the employees to resume duty unconditionally and said ₹100 crore would be released to the fund-starved corporation as immediate assistance.

JAC representative Thomas Reddy said employees were overwhelmed with the Chief Minister’s announcement that the government was committed to protecting the interests of the TSRTC.

More importantly, Mr. Rao’s announcement that he was prepared to hold talks with the representatives of the employees indicated his resolve to end the impasse. “We are indebted to the Chief Minister for announcing immediate release of funds,” he said.

